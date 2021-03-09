The White House honors portraits of Bush and Clinton from under Trump

Last July, under the Trump administration, they moved to accommodate portraits of two former Republican leaders, William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt.

A tradition of coming back under the Biden administration: portraits of the most recent American presidents hung in front of the entrance to the Presidential Palace, visible to guests at official events.

The two involved are Bill Clinton, President of the Democratic Party from 1993 to 2001, and George W. Bush, President of the Republican Party from 2001 to 2009. An official said their official portraits are now being honored at the White House CNN.

A portrait of Obama is still pending

While official portraits of recent US presidents have been hung, portraits of Barack Obama are still pending. According to CNN, it is not yet known when this will end.