If you walk the streets of London now, you may notice that traffic lights have changed at some intersections International Women’s Day.

Community Transport to London In recognition of the contribution of Londoners to all aspects of society, about 20 temporary road signs have been installed at pedestrian crossings to replace the usual green man with a green woman.

These new green lights can be found in 20 busy places in the capital South Kensington, Hyde Park Corner And outside the metro station King’s Cross St. Pangross.

Rather than the traditional image of a person wearing a dress or having long hair to indicate a woman’s gender, the signals feature a series of women with different shapes and sizes.

DFL Functional Performance Manager Felicity Lockett said: “We hope that by increasing the visibility of women through these signals in public and shared spaces, Londoners will remember the enormous contribution of women.”

