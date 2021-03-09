Home Top News DFL gives green light to women in London!

DFL gives green light to women in London!

Mar 09, 2021 0 Comments
TfL feux verts femmes Londres
Issued by Question Gillamond | On 03/09/2021 at 3:30 pm | Updated on 03/09/2021 at 15:54

If you walk the streets of London now, you may notice that traffic lights have changed at some intersections International Women’s Day.

Community Transport to London In recognition of the contribution of Londoners to all aspects of society, about 20 temporary road signs have been installed at pedestrian crossings to replace the usual green man with a green woman.

These new green lights can be found in 20 busy places in the capital South Kensington, Hyde Park Corner And outside the metro station King’s Cross St. Pangross.

Rather than the traditional image of a person wearing a dress or having long hair to indicate a woman’s gender, the signals feature a series of women with different shapes and sizes.

DFL Functional Performance Manager Felicity Lockett said: “We hope that by increasing the visibility of women through these signals in public and shared spaces, Londoners will remember the enormous contribution of women.”

So don’t miss any London news, Subscribe to our newsletter in two clicks !

READ  Earl Thomas, Chuck Clark have "heated confrontation" at exercise

You May Also Like

The White House honors portraits of Bush and Clinton from under Trump

The White House honors portraits of Bush and Clinton from under Trump

Video. The meteor crosses the Australian sky on Valentine's Day

Video. The meteor crosses the Australian sky on Valentine’s Day

Amazon has opened its first cashless store in London

Amazon has opened its first cashless store in London

New York High Schools will open face-to-face on March 22nd

New York High Schools will open face-to-face on March 22nd

A goat with a line of 35 kg was found

A goat with 35 kg coat

exposition Vincent Van Gogh londres

Vincent van Gogh is coming to London!

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *