Home Top News Amazon has opened its first cashless store in London

Amazon has opened its first cashless store in London

Mar 09, 2021 0 Comments
Amazon has opened its first cashless store in London

,

An excellent first …


Photo credit © Reuters

(Boursier.com) – Amazon Exports its cashless grocery sample from the United States to Great Britain… The American agent opened a supermarket in the mall yesterday De Ealing Broadway In West London, it competes even more with traditional businesses …

Amazon is new

The store, like its US counterparts, uses cameras and sensors to monitor shoppers when removing items, and allows them to load a registered credit card after they leave.

The only difference with 26 Amazon Cos located in the United States is that this supermarket is called Amazon Fresh, which is already used for online groceries in the UK …

House brand

As part of the launch, Amazon also released a new type of food product under its own private label, “By Amazon”, To be sold in stores. The e-commerce company, which has been closing down traditional British stores since the beginning of the crisis, is looking to take advantage of the long prison term in particular and open other supermarkets in the country in the coming months.


© 2021, Boursier.com


READ  2 different asteroids visited by spacecraft may have been part of 1 larger asteroid

You May Also Like

New York High Schools will open face-to-face on March 22nd

New York High Schools will open face-to-face on March 22nd

A goat with a line of 35 kg was found

A goat with 35 kg coat

exposition Vincent Van Gogh londres

Vincent van Gogh is coming to London!

Orano buys Dehr's nuclear operations in Germany and North America

Orano buys Dehr’s nuclear operations in Germany and North America

La nouvelle-zelande critique l

New Zealand criticizes Australia over woman detained in Turkey

Orano buys Dehr's nuclear operations in Germany and North America

Orano buys Dehr’s nuclear operations in Germany and North America

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *