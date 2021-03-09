Amazon has opened its first cashless store in London

An excellent first …



Photo credit © Reuters



(Boursier.com) – Amazon Exports its cashless grocery sample from the United States to Great Britain… The American agent opened a supermarket in the mall yesterday De Ealing Broadway In West London, it competes even more with traditional businesses …

Amazon is new

The store, like its US counterparts, uses cameras and sensors to monitor shoppers when removing items, and allows them to load a registered credit card after they leave.

The only difference with 26 Amazon Cos located in the United States is that this supermarket is called Amazon Fresh, which is already used for online groceries in the UK …

House brand

As part of the launch, Amazon also released a new type of food product under its own private label, “By Amazon”, To be sold in stores. The e-commerce company, which has been closing down traditional British stores since the beginning of the crisis, is looking to take advantage of the long prison term in particular and open other supermarkets in the country in the coming months.