Vincent van Gogh is coming to London!

Mar 08, 2021 0 Comments
exposition Vincent Van Gogh londres
Issued by Question Gillamond | On 03/08/2021 at 3:07 pm | Updated on 03/08/2021 at 15:14

Have you ever dreamed of being able to enter into a painting? This year a new kind of exhibition will allow you to fulfill this utopianism in London!

After traveling through France and later the United States, the fast-paced digital exhibition will allow Londoners to discover or rediscover the masterpieces of iconic painter Vincent van Gogh. His works will be animated on 360 on a 20,000 square meter sound and light display carried out using dozens of projectors. Opportunity to feel every little detail and brush of the artist’s most famous paintings. Virtual reality headsets are also available to take you further into the creation of works.

Tickets go on sale from Thursday, March 11 until noon. You can already sign up for the waiting list. The uniqueness of this reservation lies in the fact that the place has not yet been revealed. “According to the organizers of a secret location in London, it will be contacted soon.” The exhibition is open from 10 am to 8 pm on weekdays and from 9 am to 9 pm on weekends and public holidays. The experience lasts 60 to 75 minutes. A perfect trip for the whole family including the kids Once the restrictions are removed !

