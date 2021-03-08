A goat with 35 kg coat

A wild sheep wandering in the middle of an Australian forest has shed its heavy, dense 35-kilogram fort, and for the first time in five years, it struggles under a filthy pile covered with mud and intricate debris.

Barack was found in a forest in the state of Victoria, from where he was taken to an animal shelter north of Melbourne, the association that cared for him said on Facebook in early February.

A lamb that strayed five years ago

“I could not believe there was a goat alive under that blanket,” Pam Ahorn, founder of Edgar’s Mission Farm, told Nine News Television.

According to her, Barack was “a young lamb, never coming back astray”, which is why his coat would never shine for almost five years.

A cut that has been seen millions of times in Dictok

With more than 2.5 million views on the video in Dardak, Barack had his highs.