Home Top News In Australia, a teenager dies after being stabbed by jellyfish

In Australia, a teenager dies after being stabbed by jellyfish

Mar 07, 2021 0 Comments
In Australia, a teenager dies after being stabbed by jellyfish

A jellyfish in a Melbourne fishery in May 2020 (photo caption) – William West / AFP

An Australian teenager has been stabbed to death by highly poisonous jellyfish, the first such death in fifteen years, authorities announced on Thursday. On Feb. 22, the 17-year-old was stabbed while swimming out of a small town, health officials said பமகா, Located in the north of the state of Queensland.

“Sea Wasp”

He was airlifted to hospital by helicopter, where he died on March 1, police said. Australian box jellyfish or Chironx Flexery The most venomous jellyfish known to date, it has earned the nickname “sea wasp” or “hand of death”.

It lives mainly in the tropical waters north of the vast island-continent, where in the summer, swimmers are advised to wear full-body swimwear or to avoid swimming.

The first death has been associated with this jellyfish since 2006

According to marine biologist Lisa-Ann Gershwin, this is the first Australian box jellyfish death recorded since 2006.

“Unfortunately, (earlier) deaths also occurred in Bamaga,” he told ABC Television.

Lisa-Ann Gershwin says such a devastating effect is preventable, but people living far away from a city are particularly vulnerable.

The original article was published on BFMTV.com

READ  Capital Rise: Double Olympic champion swimmer Klet Keller has been charged

You May Also Like

Air Kalidoni sends ATR planes to Australia to escape the hurricane

Air Kalidoni sends ATR planes to Australia to escape the hurricane

Boulangerie londres job recrute

Maison Budget in Notting Hill hires two bakers

Giovanni dos Santos will be counting his days in the United States

Giovanni dos Santos will be counting his days in the United States

Australian teenager stabbed to death by jellyfish

Australian teenager stabbed to death by jellyfish

Amazon Fresh Londres magasin

The first Amazon store you pay for in London

Jellyfish stumbled, teenager dies in Australia

Jellyfish stumbled, teenager dies in Australia

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *