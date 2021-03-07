Home Top News Disney is set to close “at least sixty” stores in North America this year to focus on online sales activity

Mar 07, 2021 0 Comments
Disney has announced it will close “at least sixty” stores in North America this year to focus on its online sales activities. The closures will only be a first step, with the world’s number one hobbyist emphasizing in a press release that it wants to “significantly reduce its physical facilities” to promote e-commerce.

“Consumer behavior has shifted to online shopping, while the epidemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, head of consumer products, games and retailers. Edition for Disney. Disney plans to launch its “Shop Disney” sales platform next year and enhance its presence in mobile apps and social networks dedicated to its theme parks.

The changes will include the creation of new products for various brands owned by Disney (adult clothing, “street clothing”, home products and other derivative products), the report added. The panel did not specify the location of the sites involved or the number of job cuts caused by these closures. There are about 300 “Disney stores” around the world.

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

