The first Amazon store you pay for in London

Amazon is coming to London with its first b store fire shop without checkout outside the US. Named shop புதிய Amazon New 59 Broadway, Ealing, London, W5 5JN, Opens Monday through Sunday from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm.. Seattle’s biggest goal is to showcase the private label of British food products Amazon Amazon. Smaller than a supermarket, this store offers ready-made food, a few groceries and branded equipment. There will be a counter to collect and return orders online.

With this new brand, customers can do their shopping without going for updates. To open the doors you need to use the app on your smartphone by scanning a code at the entrance. All selected products will be automatically added to your Amazon account thanks to the cameras and on-shelf weight calculators. These will determine what you add or return to your cart. The credit card linked to the Amazon account scanned at the gateway will be charged in full and the invoice will be emailed to you.

The development of this concept shows the great ambition of dominating the Internet to impose itself in other sectors, especially in the sale of food items internationally.

