Home Top News Maison Budget in Notting Hill hires two bakers

Maison Budget in Notting Hill hires two bakers

Mar 06, 2021 0 Comments
Boulangerie londres job recrute
Issued by Laurent Collin | On 03/06/2021 at 11:19 am | Updated on 03/06/2021 at 11:28

The announcement is too hot. She is coming out of the oven!

In the Kingdom of London bread and croissant, the scale of the activity is growing more and more … and the bakery located on Portobello Road “Maison Budget” is looking for two qualified, serious and motivated bakers. Positions are now to be filled!

We have already introduced you to this iconic London Bakery which is a winner The best viscous in the capital Who recently erupted His three candles. Serious enthusiasts of French crafts are looking for two new (or new) collaborators to strengthen their team.

It is very easy to win in London with budgets

You need to love your work with enthusiasm, have a real team mindset, do a job well, and need more. If you want to use high quality products you will get a score for everything, everything has to be done in the “home”, pure tradition.

Your ideas, your desire to innovate and never be afraid to reach the highest level. At Budgets we like challenges and challenges.

To apply, it is best to call the bakery directly Go to 020 7221 1000 or go to the store and submit your application.

Budget House – 148 Portobello RT, Notting Hill, London W11 2DZ

READ  Madeleine McCann's parents believe the new suspect could be "very significant"

You May Also Like

Giovanni dos Santos will be counting his days in the United States

Giovanni dos Santos will be counting his days in the United States

Australian teenager stabbed to death by jellyfish

Australian teenager stabbed to death by jellyfish

Amazon Fresh Londres magasin

The first Amazon store you pay for in London

Jellyfish stumbled, teenager dies in Australia

Jellyfish stumbled, teenager dies in Australia

Xi Jinping's China tightens US

Xi Jinping’s China tightens US

workshop theatre jeu culture londres

Online theater lessons with Exchange Theater workshop

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *