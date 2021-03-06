Home Top News Jellyfish stumbled, teenager dies in Australia

Mar 06, 2021 0 Comments
A box of jellyfish came in contact with a 17-year-old boy who was bathing in Australia in late February. Metro reported that he died of a bite on March 1st.

The Australian teenager diedA box of jellyfish While swimming from Queensland, Metro reported.

The 17-year-old was swimming near Cape York on February 22. After being stabbed, he was airlifted to the hospital, but died on March 1 from his injuries.

This is the first recorded death If bitten A box of jellyfish for 15 years in Australia. Marine biologist Lisa-Ann Gershwin believes that people living far away from the big cities are the most vulnerable.

“In the densely populated areas of Queensland, Cairns, Townsville and McKay, we distribute educational programs, marine knitwear, and we have protective clothing. But in Cape York, unfortunately, it is nothing, ”he explains.

Contact motor

The bite of the Australian box jellyfish is poisonous, which poses a risk to the heart, and only a few survive. Also known as the sea wasp, this animal lives in tropical waters. Therefore, swimmers are encouraged to wear special weatsuits between October and May.

Box jellyfish are one of the most venomous creatures in the world.

