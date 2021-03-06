Air Kalidoni sends ATR planes to Australia to escape the hurricane

In the past few hours, Air Caladoni has sent its entire fleet to Brisbane, Australia. The plane is protecting its fleet from Hurricane Niran, with winds of up to 204 km per hour, local sources said.

The plane exiting the path of the hurricane

Currently, a tropical cyclone fire is moving southeast of the Coral Sea toward New Caledonia. Earlier today, the epicenter was reported 980 kilometers northwest of the Pelep Islands in New Caledonia. Its maximum wind speed is 204 km / h.

According to local sources, a fire is expected on March 6 off the west coast of western New Caledonia. The maximum continuous wind speed is 210 km / h.

For this reason, the French community issued a Level 2 hurricane warning forecast of rain, strong winds and strong waves.

Local carrier Air Caledoni did not waste time. According to statistics Rotterbox.comThe airline flew four of its ADR aircraft to Brisbane, Australia on March 5.

All four planes landed at Brisbane International Airport between 6:43 pm and 8:43 pm.

We contacted Air Caledonia for more information. So far we have not received an answer. If this changes we will post you.

What should the airline do to deal with the hurricane?

Hurricane and hurricane This will disrupt air operations. Most of the time, we hear about airlines offering travel discounts and canceling flights due to weather forecasts.

But they also protect their planes by sending them to safer places. But not all planes. It is not very economical to fly every plane from the storm because business activities will be stopped at the last minute.

However, this can be done as the Air Caladoni has had minimal activity in recent months. Dependent Rotterbox.comLast year, Air Caledin ‘ADR Navy had an average of 1.2 flight hours per day.

How do airlines prepare for hurricanes and hurricanes?

Fortunately, forecasters can now predict the general course of the hurricane several days in advance. This allows airlines to make important decisions and keep everyone safe.

He said the first step an airline usually takes in forecasting a tropical cyclone is to grant a travel waiver. Worldware. This allows passengers to protect themselves from unexpected cancellations.

As the storm approaches, airlines begin to cancel group flights, reducing all operations outside airports that are expected to be affected by the hurricane or hurricane.

Meanwhile, airlines are trying to change passenger reservations on previous flights and bring them to safety.

Flying, Pilots generally stay away from hurricanes. They do it Flies over Or surrounding storms.

However, planes fly over hurricanes because of the incredible risk and limitation options for pilots in an emergency.

Brief History of Caledonian Airlines

Air Caladoni is a small but historic aircraft in Oceania. It was founded in 1954 and uses Nouma Magenta Airport as its main hub.

Caledonian Airlines has carried a total of 10 million passengers in its first 60-year history, according to the airline.

It currently has four ADRs with an average lifespan of 3.8 years. According to its website, it has three locations: the Isle of Pines, Loyalty Islands and the Northern Province.

Have you ever flown with Caledonian Airlines? How did you find it? Let us know in the comments.