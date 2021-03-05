Home Top News Amazon opens an “unconnected” and refreshed grocery store in London

Amazon opens an “unconnected” and refreshed grocery store in London

Mar 05, 2021 0 Comments
Amazon opens an "unconnected" and refreshed grocery store in London
Amazon New Store in London on March 4, 2021 (Nicholas Halle / AFP)

Amazon, an online sales company, launches in London on Thursday, for the first time outside the United States, a supermarket that allows you to do your shopping without going to the checkout, which is a new step in the fierce competition with traditional stores.

The Amazon Fresh Store at Ealing Broadway Shopping Center is “the first convenient store in the UK that allows you to do a shopping and then go straight out”. “This is the first physics Amazon store outside the United States,” a statement said.

Once customers log in, scan a QR code from their smartphone and then go shopping … and exit directly. No update, but every item taken off the shelves by the customer will be automatically debited from their account through the app on their phone.

The store works with sensors, cameras and “in-depth learning” algorithms (technology that allows a machine to learn automatically, editor’s note), Amazon explains in a promotional video.

The store “offers a new selection of branded products offered by Amazon,” including meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, bakery, prepared food and basic necessities. “

The store “will be similar to the 20 Amazon Go stores in the US, but will operate under a new brand already used for online groceries in the UK”, and a series of other locations are planned in London.

Amazon new store in London on March 4, 2021
Amazon New Store in London on March 4, 2021 (Nicholas Halle / AFP)

“Consumers in the UK want a more comfortable shopping experience and we hope they appreciate being able to come out with the purchases they need,” said Matt Birch, now former head of Amazon New Stores, a former supermarket manager at Sainsbury’s. Country.

READ  7-day home quarantine for everyone arriving in Delhi on flights, trains, buses

Amazon, which had already been on the rise in the UK before the epidemic, is increasingly competing with a distressed retail sector, whose outbreak has been exacerbated by the epidemic, resulting in the closure of shops established on the street for months.

You May Also Like

2 500 plantes, 28 000m² et 1 000 bénévoles: la plus grande forêt alimentaire gratuite des Etats-Unis est ouverte

2,500 plants, 28,000 m and 1,000 volunteers: America’s largest free food forest has opened

“Some Women” depicts America’s outward appearance and frustration

“Some Women” depicts America’s outward appearance and frustration

George Floyd, The Test of Dividing America

George Floyd, The Test of Dividing America

Meghan Markle dit que Buckingham Palace «colporte des mensonges» sur Harry et elle

Megan Markle says Buckingham Palace is ‘lying’ about Harry and her

Joe Biden announces "return" of the Atlantic Alliance

Joe Biden announces “return” of the Atlantic Alliance

Canberra estime que la loi va contribuer «à faire vivre le journalisme d

Australia is enacting legislation that would force technology companies to pay to the media

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *