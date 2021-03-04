“Some Women” depicts America’s outward appearance and frustration

Laura Wells (Laura Turn) in “Some Women” (2016) directed by Kelly Richard. Extraordinary Films / DCM Cinema

Kelly Richard, who made only seven films in twenty-five years, was born in 1964 and joined the independent circuit, yet is one of the best American filmmakers of today. Some women The space of an art and its vision we must praise here, purity, intensity and precision, caring to show rather than saying, to suggest a lot starting small, focusing on their secret breathing to create existing characters by paying.

Some women Opens with a striking image of a train crossing the vast rocky terrain of the U.S. Northwest, thus expanding to this day The last track (2010), located in the time of the pioneers, i.e. a specific relationship between man and territory. Aside from the fact that heavy skies and winters this time establish a restrained perspective, in a way, the barriers of modern society, like the now completed phase of a nation, do not push back the dream of a frontier. In fact, the film is set in Livingston, a small town of modest and functional appearance in Montana that is packed with reserves, submerged in territory, lost in its vastness and isolated, beyond this entire possession and dominance.

Dissatisfaction with rural America

Inspired by three short stories by author Mail Melo, the story draws side by side with wonderful portraits of three women carved in the finest sense of everyday life. First, Laura Wells (Laura Tern), a lawyer who is snatching a clinking client, is adamant about suing the former employer who fired her after a job accident. Second, Gina Lewis (Michael Williams), the mother of a family, takes pride in building the remains of a school house on the property of an old madman. Finally, the third, Jamie (Lily Gladstone), a groom of Indian descent, develops a dangerous relationship with Beth Travis (Kristen Stewart), a young lawyer who is in danger.

Richard’s purpose is not to artificially change their rules in order to capture the fragmentation of rural America and the frustration of the lives that live in it. Each of these women leads her boat amidst traces of myths and precious memories of the best stories that no longer apply. Faced with taking hostages without heroism, Laura did not recognize the flaw of the law and the real prejudice of her client until late. Gina found a home similar to the one the pioneers founded for a country, but for a family with loose relationships. Jamie and Betty find their way into the legend of the nomad and the great outdoors, the things that need to work are complex, if not painful. Here and there, dressed Indians in a shopping center, the window completes the folk tales of the Cowboys’ Panobili MemorialAmericana.

Richard’s condition is that of the unstable existence of human beings, the difficulty of being together in one place, and the walls, reflections, and surfaces that they arrange to separate within the frame, through as many barriers as possible to reassemble. Each story ends with an incomprehensible and terribly vague vision, allowing for an impossible encounter or a quick clarification of characters who are alien to their own desires.

Some women, Presented by Kelly Richard. With Laura Tern, Michael Williams, Lily Cladstone, Kristen Stewart, Jared Harris, James Le Cross (EU, 2016, 107 min).