NASA: Hubble telescope discovers amazing "animals" in space ... Video

Mar 04, 2021 0 Comments
Today, Wednesday, NASA released a video clip showing some strange discoveries made by the Hubble Space Telescope in deep space.

The agency matched each western pattern observed with the telescope with some of the animals of the earth and released a short video clip. By her side The official “Twitter” shows the matching process (identical).

The company wrote a brief comment In the videoIt says: “Earth is full of wonderful creatures, but Hubble also found some animal friends in the universe!”

The video shows several agency shapes (galaxies, stars, etc.) that the agency matched with some of the animals, such as the eagle, mouse, whale, and horse’s head.

