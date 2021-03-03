The Yankees are interested in Yonis cespedis

Yonis Cespedis, an outfielder and former member of the New York Mets, wants to return to the game after retiring from the 2020 compact season. This morning (Tuesday) he coached in front of eleven teams eager to receive his services. .

One of them, the New York Yankees, spied on him during his 15-minute defense and 20-minute batting.

However, it would be surprising if Cespedis ends up in the Bronx because his role may be limited to the level of choice. On the Yankees side, we are already at this level as Giancarlo Stondon is in their lineup. However, he must be healthy. So probably interested.

A dozen teams sent scouts to the showcase of free agent Yonis Cospetis this morning. (The Mets are not among them.) Reviews What you expect… A strong batting training performance, but tough defensive. “He could be someone’s DH,” one scout said. – Anthony Decomo (Anthony Decomo) March 2, 2021

If he is not familiar with the Bombardiers, the main partner may end up with Blue Zeus, Braves, Browers, Cups, Marlins, Peters, Rays, Reds, Tigers or White Socks.

The 35-year-old missed more than a year and a half before returning to the Mets last season, but maintained a .113 batting average before he left the ship.

He was not happy to act only as a designated hitter. Will it be in 2021?