MLP at a Glance: George Springer to Attack First Row | Grand Slam for Fernando Toddis Jr.

George Springer attack from the front line

Charlie Montoya does not want to break a successful formula.

#Blujes Manager Charlie Montoya is not going to reconsider it and is not going to go to the top of his order with George Springer. “I like that he beats Leadoff. He’s comfortable in that place.” – Rob Langley (longleysunsport) March 2, 2021

Speaking of Springer, he is very pleased with the introduction for Jayce:

George Springer following his spring. “When I first wore the jersey, I looked down and it was a little different. It’s a new opportunity. It’s a fun clubhouse. It’s a fun situation. Being around is so much fun. “#Blujes pic.twitter.com/JOzqEwqyut – Hazel May (ha Dehaselme) March 2, 2021

By the way, Jayas fans, remember the name Yoswar Juliet for the next few years.

Veterans Association supports Amazon workers

A nice gesture from them.

Sox Hope Connor Seabold fires

One of his 96-mile shots caught the attention of Alex Cora.

Boston Red Sox Chance Connor Seabolt’s 95-96 mph speed caught Alex Cora’s eye; ‘I was not expecting it’

Boston Brandon Workman bought Seapolt with Nick Pivetta in the trade. https://t.co/TMyF6ZQwRR – Christopher Smith (mSmittyOnMLB) March 2, 2021

Indians address the Mickey Galway situation

This story has definitely been talked about for a few weeks.

Grand Slam for Fernando Toddis Jr.

Yes, spring has come for Slam Diego.