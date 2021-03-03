Home Top News Financial institutions move from London to Dublin

Financial institutions move from London to Dublin

Mar 03, 2021 0 Comments
Financial institutions move from London to Dublin

Published:

London presents its first Brexit budget this Wednesday. A particularly explored plan between the epidemic and the consequences of leaving the EU … Among these consequences, the loss of British capital’s attraction to financial institutions: half of them have been displaced. For the benefit of its neighbor Dublin.

With our correspondent in Dublin, Emeline wine

Brokerage, Banks, Wealth Management: Of the financial institutions that left London after the 2016 referendum, 36 or one-third migrated to Dublin. It is more than Luxembourg, Paris or Frankfurt, the headquarters of the European Central Bank, according to the auditing firm EY, which regularly surveys about 200 companies in the sector.

Barclays, Bank of America and Revolt are among the big names who have transferred part or all of their work to Ireland. Not yet established as a “hub” for international stock markets, Ireland’s first city wants to become the hub of fintech, financial technology.

The EU’s only English – speaking, multicultural capital, Dublin has relied on its position as the European heart of its technology: Google, Facebook and Twitter have already had their headquarters there for more than ten years. Amazon, the last of the GAFAs, has established itself and created a network of 8,000 jobs. Back there to avoid the administrative hurdles associated with Brexit.

READ  Texas' early voting period begins today

You May Also Like

These followers of QAnon who want to stop the movement of the world - Liberation

These followers of QAnon who want to stop the movement of the world – Liberation

La photo de Etonnant Quinté+ Pmu Prix d

Brix de Amிக்ric Races Jethref – Brix de Paris. By 2021, I think the trot will be running more than surprisingly loaded.

london history museum

The secrets of the capital are thanks to the Museum of London

A large spider was hiding in the handle of his car

A large spider was hiding in the handle of his car

US Recovery Plan: Vote "This Week" in the Senate

US Recovery Plan: Vote “This Week” in the Senate

A goat with a line of 35 kg was found

A goat with a line of 35 kg was found

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *