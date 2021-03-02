Kevin McDonald’s New Movie (Based on Real Events) Spanish Trailer and ‘The Mauritanian’ Poster

Trailer dubbed in Vrtigo Films Spain ‘Mauritian‘, A film based on real events directed by British director Kevin McDonald,’ The Last King of Scotland ‘,’ The Legion of the Eagle ‘,’ My Life Now ‘,’ Black Sea: Dark Sea ‘or “Marley” and “Whitney” Documentaries .

The film stars Tahar Rahim, Jodi Foster, Shaileen Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch and Zachary Levy.ReportMohamed Old Slahi (Rahim), a Mauritanian by birth, was detained in Guantanamo for fourteen years of his life without charge or trial.

According to the novel, he was subjected to fourteen years “Guantanamo’s Journal”, Published in our country by Captain Swing, for all kinds of abusive treatment, torture and humiliation by American authorities. Slahi, who has lost all hope, finds associates in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Foster) and partner Terry Duncan (Woodley). Together, they face numerous obstacles in the intense search for justice.

MP Travan, Rory Hines and Sohrab Noshirwani signed the script with 30 West, Topic Studios, BBC Films, Sunnymarch, Shadow Sports Features, Convergent Media and Wonder Street. ITunes, Google Play, Amazon, Raguden TV, Orange TV, Filmin and Vodafone.

Click here Watch it on YouTube. This and other trailers you can watch On our Dailymotion channel,

Or section Movie Trailers and Videos From the web.