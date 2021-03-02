Home Entertainment Kevin McDonald’s New Movie (Based on Real Events) Spanish Trailer and ‘The Mauritanian’ Poster

Kevin McDonald’s New Movie (Based on Real Events) Spanish Trailer and ‘The Mauritanian’ Poster

Mar 02, 2021 0 Comments
Kevin McDonald's New Movie (Based on Real Events) Spanish Trailer and 'The Mauritanian' Poster

Exceptional image

Trailer dubbed in Vrtigo Films Spain ‘Mauritian‘, A film based on real events directed by British director Kevin McDonald,’ The Last King of Scotland ‘,’ The Legion of the Eagle ‘,’ My Life Now ‘,’ Black Sea: Dark Sea ‘or “Marley” and “Whitney” Documentaries .

The film stars Tahar Rahim, Jodi Foster, Shaileen Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch and Zachary Levy.ReportMohamed Old Slahi (Rahim), a Mauritanian by birth, was detained in Guantanamo for fourteen years of his life without charge or trial.

According to the novel, he was subjected to fourteen years “Guantanamo’s Journal”, Published in our country by Captain Swing, for all kinds of abusive treatment, torture and humiliation by American authorities. Slahi, who has lost all hope, finds associates in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Foster) and partner Terry Duncan (Woodley). Together, they face numerous obstacles in the intense search for justice.

MP Travan, Rory Hines and Sohrab Noshirwani signed the script with 30 West, Topic Studios, BBC Films, Sunnymarch, Shadow Sports Features, Convergent Media and Wonder Street. ITunes, Google Play, Amazon, Raguden TV, Orange TV, Filmin and Vodafone.

Click here Watch it on YouTube. This and other trailers you can watch On our Dailymotion channel,
Or section Movie Trailers and Videos From the web.

READ  Truth Seekers Review: Simon Beck and Nick Frost return with scary fun

You May Also Like

Listed as the most expensive house in America for m 90 million

Listed as the most expensive house in America for m 90 million

Why did you leave Royalty? Prince Harry reveals Oprah

Why did you leave Royalty? Prince Harry reveals Oprah

Seenfield Podcast One Episode At a Time # 88 S06E02 Great Salad

Seenfield Podcast One Episode At a Time # 88 S06E02 Great Salad

'Red Sonja' Screenwriter - L Seventh Art

‘Red Sonja’ Screenwriter – L Seventh Art

A visual feast, Alexa Telanos models in leather set

A visual feast, Alexa Telanos models in leather set

When theaters reopen, it will sing loudly

When theaters reopen, it will sing loudly

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *