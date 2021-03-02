Amazon is changing the icon of its mobile app

Amazon has changed its mobile app icon, which opened in January 2021, to resemble Adolf Hitler, according to Internet users.

Amazon is definitely not expected. The online sales company, which unveiled a new icon for its mobile app in January 2021, was the target of the worst buzz discovered by the US site On the edge.

The American company had decided to put a facelift to its brand icon. Exit the blue shopping cart on a white background. Jeff Bezos’ company had decided to take the Amazon brand’s famous smile, in the form of an arrow, and add a small piece of blue ribbon, with trimmed edges.

The wrong wind of Adolf Hitler?

At first glance, therefore, there is nothing fancy. But many internet users have advanced to the plate on social networks. The reason for their awkwardness: the new icon inspires Adolf Hitler and his brush mustache. A surprising comparison and very bad for Amazon’s brand image.

The American company, which has been quiet until now, has changed the icon of its use again in recent hours. Henceforth, there are softer definitions at the end of the scotch tape, which gives less space for unpleasant explanations. While the icon has been created many times, Amazon has never changed its logo.