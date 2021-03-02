Home Economy Amazon is changing the icon of its mobile app

Amazon is changing the icon of its mobile app

Mar 02, 2021 0 Comments
Amazon is changing the icon of its mobile app

Amazon has changed its mobile app icon, which opened in January 2021, to resemble Adolf Hitler, according to Internet users.

Amazon is definitely not expected. The online sales company, which unveiled a new icon for its mobile app in January 2021, was the target of the worst buzz discovered by the US site On the edge.

The American company had decided to put a facelift to its brand icon. Exit the blue shopping cart on a white background. Jeff Bezos’ company had decided to take the Amazon brand’s famous smile, in the form of an arrow, and add a small piece of blue ribbon, with trimmed edges.

READ  Two Lancashire areas removed from lockdown with more announcements due - live updates

You May Also Like

Operating topics: G4S, Boeing

Titres My Activity: United Airlines, CAE, Logitech

Un très beau contrat pour l'entreprise belge.

La Sabah (Charleroi) won the maintenance contract for 80 F-16 aircraft of the US Air Force

The acquisition of Myheridage by an American fund will not change any of its French plans

The acquisition of Myheridage by an American fund will not change any of its French plans

Automobile / Electric History (3). 1973, Sudden rebirth of interest in electricity

Automobile / Electric History (3). 1973, Sudden rebirth of interest in electricity

British Columbia was donated by good Samaritan gardeners

British Columbia was donated by good Samaritan gardeners

Johnson & Johnson U.S. to grant emergency approval for vaccine

Johnson & Johnson U.S. to grant emergency approval for vaccine

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *