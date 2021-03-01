Home Top News With Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States is at the UN.

Mar 01, 2021 0 Comments
PORT RIGHT – The UN mandate for the new ambassador to the United Nations will be devoted most importantly to reviving the multilateral policy rejected by the previous administration.

New York

A lifetime in Foreign Service, dozens of countries surveyed from Liberia to Kenya via Pakistan and Nigeria and a traumatic experience that leaves Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s life as a painful scar: this 69-year-old US ambassador to the United States was elected on February 23, February 23. Previously, there was no need to discuss his Rwandan misconduct, which was 78 votes to 20.

On April 7, 1994, two days after arriving in Kigali to assess the fate of refugees and emergency assistance, he was at the home of Mission Vice President Joyce Ellen Leader. Troops of assassins are monitoring Tutsis in the streets and searching for neighboring Prime Minister Agade Uvilingiyamana to kill him. A wall separating the two apartments, no attempt to stack furniture to allow two US diplomats to climb the Rwandan leader

