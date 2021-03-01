Video. Australia: A stray sheep sheds its 35kg coat

Essential

A stray goat found in the middle of an Australian forest, its heavy and dense coat released from 35 kg.

A wild sheep wandering in the middle of an Australian forest has shed its heavy, dense 35-kilogram fort, and for the first time in five years, it struggles under a filthy pile covered with mud and intricate debris.

Barack was found in a forest in the state of Victoria, from where he was taken to an animal shelter north of Melbourne, the association that cared for him said on Facebook in early February. “I could not believe there was a sheep under that blanket,” Pam Ahorn, founder of Edgar’s Mission Farm Sanctuary, told Nine News Television. According to her, Barack “is a young lamb, never to go astray”, which is why his coat will never shine for almost five years.

Victoria: A sheep that roamed the Australian bush for many years was found in early February with 35 kg of wool. The shelter that took him north of Melbourne "Barrack" was hastily lit.

For their well-being, sheep must be slaughtered at least once a year, otherwise they will find it difficult to survive, especially in Australia where summer is particularly dry and arid. However, Barack did not achieve the world record set by his comrade Chris, who died today. The latter made headlines in 2015 when he cut his loot, which weighed 41kg. However, with more than 2.5 million views on his cutting video Dictok, Barack had his peak