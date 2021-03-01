In February the full moon “Snow Moon” was observed in various places-WeatherNews

2021/02/28 07:03 Weather
Moon Moonlight is observed in various places
However, clouds in the Sea of Japan are likely to spread to the Okhotsk Sea off the Hokkaido, Kai Peninsula, Shikoku and Kyushu, which are affected by high pressure winds.
It is more likely to be found in western Japan in the past, but in the Amami-Okinawa region it seems difficult to observe because the clouds are spread by the impact of wet air.
It gets cold at night, so don’t forget to keep your observations warm and safe.
What is the weather like here at night? GPS search
One came one after the other! Snow Moon Photo Studio
February “Snow Moon”. February was named “the coldest season ever, with most of the land covered by snow.”
தர் WeatherNews article list
The apparent shape of the crescent moon, first quarter moon, full moon, second quarter moon, etc. The hemisphere of the lunar surface exposed to sunlight changes depending on which direction it faces from Earth.
Depending on the direction of the sun as seen from Earth, the yellow longitudinal difference between the direction of the sun and the direction of the moon is 0 degrees to the new moon, 90 degrees to the quarter (half moon), and 180 degrees to the moment. (Moonshine), defined by the first quarter (half moon) at 270 degrees, and it forms a fold within a month.
In other words, the moment when the sun and moon line up in opposite directions when viewed from Earth (the moment when the sun, earth and moon line up almost in a straight line).
தர் WeatherNews article list