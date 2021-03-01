In February the full moon “Snow Moon” was observed in various places-WeatherNews

The moon does not shine alone, but shines by reflecting the light of the sun.

The apparent shape of the crescent moon, first quarter moon, full moon, second quarter moon, etc. The hemisphere of the lunar surface exposed to sunlight changes depending on which direction it faces from Earth.

Depending on the direction of the sun as seen from Earth, the yellow longitudinal difference between the direction of the sun and the direction of the moon is 0 degrees to the new moon, 90 degrees to the quarter (half moon), and 180 degrees to the moment. (Moonshine), defined by the first quarter (half moon) at 270 degrees, and it forms a fold within a month.

In other words, the moment when the sun and moon line up in opposite directions when viewed from Earth (the moment when the sun, earth and moon line up almost in a straight line).

