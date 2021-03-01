Equals Zionis Jordan’s career record … at 26

Determined to sign a big game against the Clippers, Giannis Antoine O’Neill showed off his ability to beat LA on Sunday night.

After losing five games last month, the Bucks turned the tide with 4 wins in their last 4 trips. However, it does not allow us to say that the skill and ownership of their opponents returned to its best during these victories. May reveal competition against clippers.

A revealer Giannis Antetoga ounpo And his teammates passed with cheers. With 36 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks, the dominant dual MVP played a major role in this W (105-100). A capital performance for his team, but it allows it to be equal to a particular one Michael Jordan In history.

Zionist Antedo ounbo now has the same number of career games with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists as Michael Jordan did in his career. (Via @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/GkEcaIrorQ – Milwaukee Bucks (uck Bucks) March 1, 2021

Giannis Antodo onbone now has at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, just like Michael Jordan.

At 26 and at 7 and a half seasons in the NBA, Giannis already has 61 such shows, which is MJ and his 15 years in the league. The early record, however, is not so surprising if you know the qualities of the Greek freak. The latter has in fact turned these kinds of figures into his trademark.

Read this too

Path to ruthless Twitter, Kavi and George

It has become rare to even see a Milwaukee superstar touch these numbers after a night out because his dominance over his opponents is repeated every day. Anyway, after joining her ernes in the historical rankings, she is now able to reach the highest goal, and much higher than her pace.

Even further away from his physical bonus, Greece shows more than half of the total records he already holds LeBron James (113). In other words, even if the king wants to create opposition, his name must appear more or less above this list.

However, Mike Budenholzer and his players can be trusted, and usually their leader is very quiet when shown such a situation. For now, his recent performance has allowed him to establish a good rapport with the East (21-13) and maintain contact with the Sixers, 1st (22-12) and the Nets. 2nd (22-13).

Joining Michael Jordan in this prestigious ranking was only 495 career games for Giannis Antedoga ounbo … less than half of the games the Bulls (1072) played in the legend. Disgraceful.