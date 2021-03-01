A goat with a line of 35 kg was found

A wild sheep wandering in the middle of an Australian forest has shed 35 kilograms of its heavy, dense coat, and for the first time in five years, is fighting under a filthy pile covered with mud and intricate debris.
Barack was found in a forest in the state of Victoria, from where he was taken to an animal shelter north of Melbourne, the association that cared for him said on Facebook in early February.
A lamb that strayed five years ago
“I could not believe there was a sheep alive under that blanket,” Pam Ahorn, founder of Edgar’s Mission Farm, told Nine News Television.
According to her, Barack “is a young lamb, never to go astray”, which is why his coat will never shine for almost five years.
Dicktock was cut a million times
Barack had his classic, garnering more than 2.5 million views on Dictok.
However, Barack did not achieve the world record set by his comrade Chris, who died today. The latter made headlines in 2015 when he cut his loot, which weighed 41kg.
For their well-being, sheep must be slaughtered at least once a year, otherwise it is difficult for them to survive, especially in Australia where the summer is particularly dry and arid.