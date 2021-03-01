A goat with a line of 35 kg was found

A wild sheep wandering in the middle of an Australian forest has shed 35 kilograms of its heavy, dense coat, and for the first time in five years, is fighting under a filthy pile covered with mud and intricate debris.

Barack was found in a forest in the state of Victoria, from where he was taken to an animal shelter north of Melbourne, the association that cared for him said on Facebook in early February.

A lamb that strayed five years ago

“I could not believe there was a sheep alive under that blanket,” Pam Ahorn, founder of Edgar’s Mission Farm, told Nine News Television.

According to her, Barack “is a young lamb, never to go astray”, which is why his coat will never shine for almost five years.

Dicktock was cut a million times

Barack had his classic, garnering more than 2.5 million views on Dictok.