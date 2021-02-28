British Columbia was donated by good Samaritan gardeners

A British Columbian who made headlines for helping to drive an American family across the Canada-Alaska border could soon make the same trip in a new car.

Gary Bath, based in Canadian Ranger and Fort St. John, came to the aid of Lynn Marshalt and her children when they were caught in a blizzard last November.

This good deed was praised by the American company Flanders, which included Mr. Bath and Mrs. Marshall offered new vehicles and a lifetime supply of peanuts.

“They wrote to us [Facebook] When trying to communicate with us the ambassador, Mr. Bath said in an interview. Their message was, “I know this sounds crazy, but trust us, it’s true. “”

“I was very shocked. The story was its day and we thought we were done,” he admits.

The awards are part of the company’s decision to abandon this year’s expensive Super Bowl ad and instead use the funds to reward good Samaritans. Gardeners say the effort will cost $ 5 million.

In early November, Mrs. Marshall and her two children were traveling from Georgia to Alaska when she and her husband found themselves in a roadside mess for temporary workers from a hotel in the Pink Mountains of British Columbia.

Bath says her car was not fitted with winter tires and she was not used to driving on snow-covered roads.

He heard about the accident from friends on Facebook and shared it with his wife.

“She finished reading, ‘Why are you still here? Didn’t you help her?'”

Mr. According to Bath, the two families are now close and talk to Ms. Marceold every day.

He and his wife sent Ms. Marchessalt children regular Canadian gifts for Christmas: ketchup chips and Tim Hortons.

Mr. Bath admits to being amazed at how much attention his story has received around the world.

“It simply came to our notice then. I sat in the truck and drove for a few days. This is not a big deal for me, ”he maintains.