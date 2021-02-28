Avni Yildrim vs Canolo Alvarez Live on DAZN in USA, South America and the rest of the world

Canelo Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) Defends against super middleweight titles Avni Yildrim (21-2, 12 KOs) This Saturday, February 27 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami DAZN For everyone (except Mexico). Canello Won two fantastic shows against top fighters Sergei Kovalev and Kalam Smith and takes a break from the former WBC challenge in terms of match size Yildrim.

Yildrim He has spent most of his career in Germany, but is best known for the loss he made to Chris Yupunk Jr. at the World Boxing Super Series and the technical decision loss for Anthony Tyrell in 2019. He has some sporting ability, but technically it is. Very limited. His style is based on lifting gloves, walking forward and throwing hooks. This strategy is unlikely to succeed among the best defensive fighters in the world. Despite a huge amount of benefit, Callum Smith can’t put on a glove Alvarez Yes Yildrim Is designed to demonstrate’s defensive and counter-attack capabilities Canello.

Canello He is especially good at home care, where he combines prevention, barry and head movement very well. Once you miss your opponent, your combinations allow you to separate the opponent’s defender and you should have no problem passing the high guard. Yildrim. It should be a visual object Canello I hope to organize more big fights Canello In the future. Personally, I would love to see him visit the Caleb plant, but Billy Joe Sanders seems to be the most favorite right now.

The sub card originally had an interesting parallel feature for the WBC flyweight belt between action fighter Julio Caesar Martinez and cheater McVilliams Arroyo, but Martinez had to retire due to injury. By hand. This is the second time Martinez has had to leave the fight, and the third time in six months. The plan is that the fight should only be postponed for about a month, and Martinez could come back and resume what has been the most interesting title match ever.

In the scenario, the co-feature film event would be a confrontation between the Chinese company. Jiley Zhang (22-0, 17 co) and others Jerry Forrest (26-4, 20 KOs) But the highlight of the card is the professional introduction of the best American amateur boxer, Kishan Davis. Following the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, Davis He decided to retire from the Olympics, where he would have been America’s best medalist. Davis, Just 19 years old, a Pan American bronze medalist, two world bronze medalists and a world champion on the way to a silver medal at the 2019 World Championships.