Feb 28, 2021 0 Comments
Australia: A stray sheep sheds 35 kg of wool

He should feel a lot lighter. A wild sheep wandering in the middle of an Australian forest has shed its heavy, dense 35-kilogram fort, and for the first time in five years, it struggles under a filthy pile covered with mud and intricate debris.

Barack was found in a forest in the state of Victoria, from where he was taken to an animal shelter north of Melbourne, the association that cared for him said on Facebook in early February. “I could not believe there was a sheep under that blanket,” Palm Ahorn, founder of Edgar’s Mission Farm, told Nine News Television.

2.5 million views on Dictoc

According to her, Barack “is a young lamb, never to go astray”, which is why his coat will never shine for almost five years. For their well-being, Sheep should be slaughtered at least once a year, Otherwise they will be difficult to survive, especially in Australia where the summer is particularly dry and arid.

However, Barack did not achieve the world record set by his comrade Chris, who died today. The latter made headlines in 2015 when he cut his loot, which weighed 41kg. However, Barack had his peak as he received over 2.5 million views on the cutting video Dictok.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

