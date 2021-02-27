Dictoc is willing to pay 92 million to avoid lawsuits

If approved by the judge, this agreement would be “very important” in a data privacy case, according to attorneys for both parties, who settled the case more than a year later.

Parents of young users of the social network have filed complaints against Dictoc in various US states alleging that it illegally collected personal information, including pictures of their faces, from minors to feed the app’s artificial intelligence system.

Ultra is popular, especially among teenagers and young adults, as Dictoc has built its success on short videos featuring users (caricatures, music, dance, etc.) and its recommended methods that allow users to discover profiles beyond their interactions.

“Complaints allege that the Dictoc app infiltrates its users’ devices and extracts all kinds of private data, including biometrics and content used by the company … for advertising purposes and for profit. Profile of lawyers in documents filed Thursday, the Illinois court (center).

They also explain that Dictok was weakened by the difficult political environment.

Last summer, former US President Donald Trump signed two decrees accusing him of sharing confidential information about his users with the Chinese government and therefore threatening national security – which Dictok has always categorically denied.

“When dictator was under great pressure (for US groups, the author’s note) due to presidential orders demanding a quick sale, they insisted on arranging a second arbitration in a timely manner (largely obtained by the plaintiffs).”

The agreement establishes the creation of a $ 92 million fund for “approximately 89 million members in group activities nationwide.”

At the end of January 2020, Facebook agreed to pay $ 550 million for failing to lay off legal action alleging illegal collection of biometric data to “identify faces” in violation of the 2008 Illinois Privacy Act.