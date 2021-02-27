Boeing 737 Max: Smartwings, Scott and L. Australia

Airlines Smartwings Became the second in Europe to return to business service Boeing 737 Max, Followed in Kazakhstan SCAT Airlines. L ‘Australia China’s decision is the first in a pending Asia-Pacific region to lift a ban on long-range single-lane aircraft in its airspace.

Then TUI Fly Belgium last week, Czech company Smartwings 737 became the second European operator to reintroduce MAX, connecting its site Brock-Vaklav Havel And airport Malaga-Costa del Sol. The plane was powered by QS1152 aircraft MAX-registered OK-SWE, one of seven of the 189 aircraft (expected 18 out of 18) delivered before March 2019 and landed all MAXs in the world, with 346 people on board at Lion following two crashes, Ethiopian Airlines said. He should do the same cycle now.

The aircraft in question was operated by Thomas Nevol and Adam Petnark, head of flight operations at Smartwings. ” We have been working closely with ISA and the manufacturer for almost two years to get this aircraft back into service safely. I believe In improvements and training methods for re-commissioning this aircraft. I fully trust the Boeing 737 MAX and consider it one of the safest aircraft Mr. Nevol said in a statement.

Smartwings hopes to add six other 737 MAXs to its service during the “summer”, including them in Prague and Tel Aviv, between Warsaw and Bratislava in the Canary Islands, Cape Verde, Madrid, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Morocco, Portugal and elsewhere.

« The Safety of passengers and staff Our top priority. No other aircraft in the history of aviation has undergone such complete safety inspections as the Boeing 737 Max. We hope that confidence in this aircraft will be restored very soon.t ”, said Roman Wick, a team member and CEO of Smartwings.

It is an airline in Kazakhstan SCAT Airlines Noor-Sultan has relaunched its 737 MAX 8 (UP-B3720) on domestic routes, operating from Almaty to Aktobe or Aktaw airports since ’73. SCAT is waiting to deliver seven other MAX 8s with 189 seats, for which it was the publishing company in CEI, as well as the two MAX 9s will be configured to accommodate 16 passengers in business class and 173 passengers in the economy.

Finally, we notice Australian regulator House (Australian Civil Aviation Security gave the green light to Boeing’s redesigned single-lane revenue in the Asia-Pacific region this Friday. Although the Australian company does not currently operate the 737 Max, “two foreign airlines flew this type of aircraft in Australia before the Kovit-19 epidemic -. Silk Air (Today Singapore Airlines) And Fiji Airways “, Recalls the CASA press release. He points out that the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Protection Agency (ESA) have recently issued a “return to air service instructions” and that it has “accepted the overall release requirements specified by the FAA”. 737 MAX design stable ”. Its committees have decided that “there are no additional requirements for a return to service” to operate in Australia.

Graeme Crawford, the regulator’s chief executive and director of aviation safety, insisted the MAX’s initial suspension had been lifted. In the best interest Aviation security. CASA was one of the first civil aviation regulators in the world to shut down the Boeing 737 MAX. When the cause of the accident was investigated we took initial action based on the information needed to keep our skies safe “Crawford said. But with the perseverance of the health crisis,” There are no indications that Singapore Airlines and Fiji Airways will resume operations in Australia at this time. “, He added.

More than 110 Boeing 737 MAXs are back in service In the world to date. GOL was the first to do so in Brazil, followed by American Airlines, Aeromexico, Copa Airlines, Air Canada, WestJet or United Airlines.

With another # 737 Max Operator (Smartwings) Brings the genre to service today, with a snapshot of the global naval position here iri Syriac Data (about 20% of the c450 737 Max is now in service worldwide) pic.twitter.com/6gQ8Lgcvtc – Max Kingsley-Jones (axMaxK_J) February 25, 2021

