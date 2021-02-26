Home Top News Will the cast push the boards back on May 17?

Feb 26, 2021
Boris Johnson The devaluation was announced on Monday during a presentation of the scheme, Theaters will be able to open their doors again on May 17th. Exciting news for fans of the entertainment world. However, London theater managers are more skeptical of the idea.

Famous West End scenes may reconsider their glowing facades, not on the date the PM was released, but a few months later. A performance requires a substantial amount and several months of upstream work. The uncertainty surrounding the epidemic and the fate of a new wave of theaters may be saddening, most of which have already been shut down from first control.

“Restoration dates will be confirmed a week in advance,” said Eleanor Lloyd, president of the Society of London Theater. Only this confirmation can give theaters a real green light to reconnect their shows.

