Job offer: Ecole des Petitz and Ecole de Pottersia are recruiting

Feb 26, 2021 0 Comments
emploi professeur Londres
Issued by Colin Borhel | On 2/25/2021 at 6:36 pm | Updated on 02/25/2021 at 19:04

École des Petits and École de Battersea are recruiting for the next school year and invite you to join their school teachers team. Details of the posts are here.

At the beginning of the 2021 school year, we are looking for experienced and interested school teachers (kindergarten and elementary) to join our teaching team. We hire French mother tongue teachers on the one hand and English mother tongue teachers on the other. Teachers who have recently graduated can also apply. Our two schools are located in London (Fulham and Battersea districts).

Successful Candidates:

Classes Exceptional teaching for all classes, including English speaking candidates, all skill levels and all areas of the program: Arts, Computer Science and EAL (English as an additional language)
B Able to teach in a bilingual environment
Efficient, flexible, adaptable, they have a better system feel
As a role model in terms of welcome and motivation, they have high expectations from their students.

This institution is an authorized “sponsored visa employer” and can process all aspects of your UK Tier 2 work visa application and related fees from 1.There is January 2021.

CV and cover letter to Mrs. F. You can request an application form by sending it to Preset: Recruitment @ lecoledebattersea.co.uk

