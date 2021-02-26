Home Top News Australia dreams of the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane

Australia dreams of the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane

Australian politicians have welcomed the decision of the International Olympic Committee to transform Brisbane into its privileged speaker for the 2032 Summer Games by turning this Olympic opportunity into a “light at the end of the subway” in the wake of an epidemic.

AFP, with FT

“The so-called IOC Future Host Commission is a board of directors Target Conversation With the Brisbane and Australian Olympic Committees for the Olympic-2032 organization. “ This is itAnnounced International Olympic Committee, Wednesday, from Lausanne, Switzerland. “The Executive Committee unanimously approved this recommendation”, Adds its chairman Thomas Bach. “Off More detailed discussions Is now making its debut with Brisbane ”, He continues. Without providing a timetable for the next phase of the process.

“A light at the end of the tunnel”

The IOC decision was immediately welcomed by Australian politicians. “It simply came to our notice then The biggest contribution As we emerge from the Govt crisis, our economy and our jobs as part of the economic recovery ”, For example Annastasia told Palas. The Prime Minister of Queensland was speaking on ABC Radio. “It simply came to our notice thenHope, Which gives us the reason for the celebration. 2032, it may seem far away, but it’s like a light at the end of the tunnel. ”

For his part, Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke “one day Exciting» For his country. “But we still have a long way to go.”

Priority candidate

Brisbane has not been named as the host city for the Olympics-2032. But he took a decisive step, gaining the status of a preferred candidate to organize these summer games. Australia, a country with a keen interest in sports, has already hosted the Olympics Twice. In 1956, In Melbourne And in the year 2000, In Sydney.

Commonwealth Games 2018

Australian nominations are being expressed around the cities Brisbane And Gold Beach, Has the immense advantage of having existing game infrastructure. Gold Coast hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Says Brisbane, already a candidate for the Olympic-1999 organization Twenty-one Mobilized game sites.

