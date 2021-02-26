35 kg of wool has been removed from the back of a sheep

However, Barack did not remove Chris, the other Australian sheep who have set the record for the biggest robbery since 2015. HONS / AP / SIPA



A mouton He saw a wildebeest wandering in the middle of a forest Australian His heavy, dense coat was freed from 35 kg, and for his first cut in five years, he struggled under his filthy pile covered with dirt and complex debris. Barack was found in a forest in the state of Victoria, from where he was taken to an animal shelter north of Melbourne, the association that cared for him said on Facebook in early February.

Barack is now settling into Edgar’s mission with the other sheep that have been rescued, ‘Behrend said,’ The sheep of incredibly flexible and brave animals will show what they really are, and we can no longer love them if we try. ‘ https://t.co/DLKa3W5WRt – Reuters (e Reuters) February 24, 2021

The founder of Edgar’s Mission Farm Sanctuary told Nine News TV that “I could not believe there was a sheep living under that blanket.”

2.5 million views on Dictoc

For their well-being, sheep must be slaughtered at least once a year, otherwise they will find it difficult to survive, especially in Australia where summer is particularly dry and arid. However, Barack did not achieve the world record set by his comrade Chris, who died today.

The latter made headlines in 2015 when he cut his loot, which weighed 41kg. However, Barack had his peak as he received over 2.5 million views on the cutting video Dictok.