:

France Media Agency

“Today, with the decision of President Nicolas Maduro, we personally thank Mr.Me Isabel Brillhande […] The announcement of the non-personality Grotto, ”George Areza told reporters after the meeting with the ambassador.

“He was given 72 hours to leave Venezuela,” he added.

On Monday, the European Union authorized 19 senior officials of Nicolas Maduro’s regime for their role in actions and decisions that undermine democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela.

The decision, verified by twenty-seven foreign ministers, brings the total number of Venezuelan government officials and senior EU-sanctioned senior officials to 55 (travel ban and property freeze in EU territory).

The European Union has specifically allowed two delegates, including the governor of the state of Julia, Omar Jose Prieto, the commander of the Armed Forces, Remigio Cepalos Ichaso, three officials of the Electoral Council, and its chairman, Indira Myra Alfonso Isaguire.

The EU announced in January that it was ready to take further targeted control measures in the wake of the deteriorating situation in Venezuela following the December 2020 assembly elections.

At the end of the ballot, which was ignored by the main opposition and its results were not recognized by the United States, the European Union and many Latin American countries, President Maduro and his allies’ party won 256 of the 277 seats in the National Assembly.

Mr. Areza condemned the “illegal” sanctions. “We hope that the EU will reflect, that we can rebuild bridges of understanding and dialogue, and that they will learn to respect (us),” he added.

On July 29, after previous European sanctions, Nicolas Maduro announced that he was already a non-personality Grota MMe Brilliant Petrosa, a Portuguese national, was given 72 hours to leave the country.

However, when the deadline expired, the government backed down and at the same time asked the EU to “gesture”.

Venezuela became the first Latin American country to be approved by the European Union in 2017.