Home Top News Three beautiful places are known in Great Britain

Three beautiful places are known in Great Britain

Feb 24, 2021 0 Comments
Grande-Bretagne tourisme spots
Issued by Johanna Wozniak | On 02/23/2021 at 08:43 am | Updated on 02/23/2021 at 09:00

The Railway Company in charge of operations for the capital’s Northeast (LNER) lines was released a few days ago. The results of a survey conducted among its users should determine the most beautiful places in the country in their opinion. We have to admit that more and more travelers among us are often in the best position to shed light on this matter. In fact, Loch Ness ranks first in Scotland, with 27% of voters claiming it as their favorite territory, tied to Wintermere (27%) and located with its lake in Cumbria County, England. Lake District National Park. The 135 meter high Ferris wheel and the real icon of the British capital very closely follow London E (26%), giving us a breathtaking panoramic view of central London. For 24% of them, the most popular sites are the Tower of London and the history of its castle, not far from Tower Bridge.

This study identifies places to visit in the United Kingdom. Travel enthusiasts will be delighted. For history buffs, Stonehenge (19%) in the UK and the Great Causeway (16%) in Northern Ireland (This will delight the fans of the throne), Arthur’s seat in Edinburgh (15%) and many more will convince you. For those in the UK, the discovery of the country seems important because 77% of them consider their next vacation to be in the UK, not overseas. Nearly half of the electorate (47%) wanted to emphasize the privilege of having some of the most beautiful panoramas in the world.

READ  Investigation Reveals Sensitivity of Earth’s Local weather to Carbon Dioxide

So do not hesitate to come and expand your travel wishlist!

So don’t miss any London news, Subscribe to our newsletter in two clicks !

You May Also Like

The Franks Geeks are a virtual bridge between Japan and Australia

The Franks Geeks are a virtual bridge between Japan and Australia

Dogs migrated to the United States with the first human settlers 10,000 years ago

Strange winter chase between police and naked man in London - Vido

Strange winter chase between police and naked man in London – Vido

Obama and Springsteen are involved in the state of the United States on eight state podcasts

Obama and Springsteen are involved in the state of the United States on eight state podcasts

Sommet du G7 le “retour de l’Amérique”

G7 Summit: “US Return”

I On Beauty – Living Beautifully and Luxuriously Beyond 50

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *