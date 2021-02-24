Strange winter chase between police and naked man in London – Vido

Short url
An unusual scene took place in the streets of the British capital where a naked man could be seen running to escape from police officers.
Passengers in London were surprised Look at a naked man As soon as a worm appeared on the sidewalk, several police officers followed, the Daily Mail reported.
The incident took place near Westway, west of the capital. It didn’t take long for a video to spread on social media.
These shots reduced the number of people being chased first by two police officers and then one-third getting out of the car. A wonderful display, as if reading the thermometer at 8 C in the morning.
Homeless
The naked escapee was eventually caught and detained by police. Age 29, he is homeless. He was eventually interrogated and exposed indecently.
Last month, a similar incident took place outside Bloomsbury Square, where the person was found. To a passerby who questioned him, he replied that he had taken off his clothes You have to wash yourself, Then told a witness to Mylandon. Police were unable to trace his whereabouts.