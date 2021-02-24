Home Sports NFL: Washington will not have a new name in 2021

NFL: Washington will not have a new name in 2021

Feb 24, 2021 0 Comments
NFL: Washington will not have a new name in 2021

It looks like the Washington football team will not have a new name and visual identity for the next NFL season.

• read more: Washington Football Team: Details by next name

On Tuesday, the organization launched a new website, WashingtonJourney.com, where it points out that no name will be selected until the 2022 campaign.

“We have made a change from our old name. It’s time to write a new page in history. The future of football in Washington is coming in 2022,” it wrote on the front page of the website.

There is also a section where the club asks for suggestions for a new name from its supporters. Some have already expressed their opinion by mentioning names such as “Justice”, “Phoenix” and “Monuments”.

Before the start of the 2020 season, the Washington team decided to remove the name “Redskins”, which is considered the first attack on countries. Many companies put pressure on the organization to make this change.

In addition, the Washington football team will retain its current colors regardless of the club’s new name.

READ  Yadier Molina's return to St. Louis seems inevitable

You May Also Like

MLP: Who will make the most impact with their new team?

MLP: Who will make the most impact with their new team?

NBA notre pronostic pour Dallas Mavericks - Boston Celtics

NBA: Our Prediction for Dallas Maverick

Premier match très compliqué pour LaMelo Ball NBA

After the improperly placed trash can, the lamello milk is discarded

Mike Trout is not happy with his 2020 season

Mike Trout is not happy with his 2020 season

Everyone wants the resignation of the Mariners president

Everyone wants the resignation of the Mariners president

MLP - Vladi Jr. is said to be performing better with better fitness

MLP – Vladi Jr. is said to be performing better with better fitness

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *