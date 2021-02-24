Alexander Toba: He sailed three times across the Atlantic and died after climbing Kilimanjaro | The world

Well known kayaker, 74 years old Alexander Toba, Who has crossed the Atlantic three times alone, gave up his last breath after being able to climb Kilimanjaro, his family announced today.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of the great kayaker Alexander Toba on February 22.”

According to Polish media, Toba climbed Kilimanjaro’s highest peak at 5,891 meters. However, shortly before the descent began, he lost consciousness and recovered, although he tried to resurrect himself.

The 74-year-old “famous” white-bearded, dynamic-looking retired engineer. He became famous after traveling alone three times across the Atlantic Ocean. The first time, from October 2010 to February 2011, he flew from Tucker to Agarov, Brazil, and the second time from Lisbon to Cape Canaveral, Florida (October 2013-April 2014). For the third time it started from the east coast of the United States and reached France, covering a distance of 6,680 kilometers in 111 days.