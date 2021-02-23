Home World The EU says yes to new sanctions against Moscow

The EU says yes to new sanctions against Moscow

Feb 23, 2021 0 Comments
The EU says yes to new sanctions against Moscow

Russia’s imprisonment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and its crackdown on protesters have drawn strong condemnation from the European Union.

The EU is now responding with new sanctions as Russia angrily shakes up all criticism and opposes the expulsion of EU diplomats instead.

For the first time, we are using the new human rights permit regime, which some call the Magnitsky regime, which will soon become clear. Foreign Minister Ann Linde (S) says after the talks with her EU colleagues in Brussels on Monday that we have the political decision we have taken today.

Heavy names

Who exactly is affected by the travel ban to the EU and the freezing of any assets, Linde does not want to go inside. However, EU diplomats told Reuters about at least four suspects: Alexander Bastrikin, head of the country’s powerful investigative commission, Sledcom, prosecutor Igor Krosnov, head of the National Guard Viktor Solodov and Alexander Alexander, head of Russia’s prison service.

The EU Foreign Service will now find out who will be affected. Within a week, the foreign minister expects a formal approval decision to be made.

Took the Northstream

At Monday’s meeting, Ann Linde noted that the controversial Russian-German gas pipeline Nortstream 2 should also be questioned in this context.

He was forced to do so by a majority in Rickstock’s EU committee on Friday, despite opposition from the ruling parties S and MP.

– So it’s Sweden’s position, says Linde, however, not paying much attention to the crowd.

“Many countries have pointed out that it is inappropriate to address it because it is about (Northstream) energy issues and one should not allow – as someone said – 150 European companies and sanctions to hit Europe and Germany,” he said. Minister of Foreign Affairs.

READ  Corona virus in Europe: UK and France record most daily cases since the outbreak, as university outbreaks linked to parties

During the meeting, he warned of further sanctions against various rulers in Venezuela and against the coup in Myanmar (Burma).

“The EU is prepared to impose severe sanctions on those directly responsible for the military coup and its economic interests,” the joint statement from Brussels said.

You May Also Like

Video. Unusual images of a plane landing on a frozen lake in the United States. How much does the ice layer measure?

Video. Unusual images of a plane landing on a frozen lake in the United States. How much does the ice layer measure?

EU ministers agree on new sanctions against Russia

EU ministers agree on new sanctions against Russia

The U.S. Civil Aviation Authority ordered an inspection of Boeing 777 liners after the incident

The U.S. Civil Aviation Authority ordered an inspection of Boeing 777 liners after the incident

Iran reaches 'temporary' agreement to maintain IAEA surveillance - rts.ch

Iran reaches ‘temporary’ agreement to maintain IAEA surveillance – rts.ch

Environmental disaster in Israel. The oil has been damaged about a kilometer from the unknown ship Swi

Pope Francis surprises Holocaust survivors with his arrival

Pope Francis surprises Holocaust survivors with his arrival

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *