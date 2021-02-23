NASA releases first video of diligent rover landing on Mars, Shares Audio Clip – NASA’s Persistence Rover sends first audio clip from Mars, landing video, watch …

Dave Cruel, the lead engineer of the diligent camera and microphone system, says, “The sound you hear in the audio in 10 seconds is actually air gas, recorded by a microphone on the surface of Mars and sent to us on Earth.”

In the high definition video released by NASA, the diligent rover can be seen landing on the surface using a red and white parachute. This video is 3 minutes 25 seconds. In this video, the rover is shown descending to the surface amidst the dust.

“This is the first time we’ve captured an event like a landing on Mars,” said Michael Watkins, director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He said it was a very amazing video.