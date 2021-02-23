Home Science NASA releases first video of diligent rover landing on Mars, Shares Audio Clip – NASA’s Persistence Rover sends first audio clip from Mars, landing video, watch …

NASA has released the first video of the rover landing on Mars

Washington:

Of the United States Space agency NASA (NASA) released the first audio from Mars on Monday. This audio from NASA Persistence Rover (Diligence rover), which recorded the sound of the wind. In addition, NASA has released the first video of the rovers landing on the red planet (Mars). The U.S. space agency says the microphone did not work when the rover landed on the surface of Mars. However, as the rover landed on Mars, the microphone began to capture audio.

Dave Cruel, the lead engineer of the diligent camera and microphone system, says, “The sound you hear in the audio in 10 seconds is actually air gas, recorded by a microphone on the surface of Mars and sent to us on Earth.”

In the high definition video released by NASA, the diligent rover can be seen landing on the surface using a red and white parachute. This video is 3 minutes 25 seconds. In this video, the rover is shown descending to the surface amidst the dust.

“This is the first time we’ve captured an event like a landing on Mars,” said Michael Watkins, director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He said it was a very amazing video.

