I On Beauty – Living Beautifully and Luxuriously Beyond 50

Feb 23, 2021 0 Comments

Irene Michaels has spent a lifetime building one success upon another—as a dancer, actress, model, owner of a modelling agency, entrepreneur, producer, beauty and luxury lifestyle expert with a widely read website since 2008, and founder of her signature brand, “I On . . . ,” through which she has offered her highly regarded anti-ageing skincare brand, I On Youth Collection by Irene Michaels™.  Resilience brought her back from an accident that could have been the end of her career at a young age, and boundless enthusiasm for making the most of every day has kept her far younger than her years. A lifelong equestrian, she has surrounded herself with the love of her many animal friends who add immeasurable joy to her life. Irene brings her readers insights from a life well-lived along with myriad secrets and tips for always keeping up a youthful appearance and heart.

