G7 Summit: “US Return”

Middle East Mailstrom, Arthavan Amir-Aslani and Inas Belkheri

Joe Biden said this at the last Group Seven (G-7) summit held via video conference on February 19, a month after taking office. As his administration sets out to unravel the Trump administration’s key policies, the US president has used his first international audience to reaffirm his unwavering commitment to his new European allies after four years of disagreement and diplomatic crisis with his predecessor.

Return of the Atlantic Alliance

During the presidential campaign, Joe Biden repeatedly stated that he was determined to break the isolation desired by his predecessor, who swore by the slogan “America First.” Joe Biden, aware of the split with European leaders, reaffirmed his determination to reunite with the latter in order to regain the position of leader of the so-called independent world. The US president also warned that the world was “at an infiltration stage” in the democratic struggle against the rise of authoritarianism, believing that “the progress of democracy is under attack in many places, including Europe and the United States.” In the states “.

Return to schedule of talks with Iran

Joe Biden has officially announced that the United States is ready to resume talks with Iran over the deal […]