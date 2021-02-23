Australian Open> Big Nick also congratulates Australia

Congratulations and thanks to Tennis Australia and its captain Craig Daily after their outstanding performance at the Australian Open. If the news is legitimate after such an institutional achievement, the member of the gang is no less: one of the greatest coaches in tennis history, Nick Polletieri. The American, a former mentor to Becker, Courier, Agassi, Celes, Sharapova or Williams, did not hesitate to send his most sincere congratulations to the organizers of the first Grand Slam of the season.

«My congratulations to Craig Daily and the entire Australian Open team for successfully tackling the challenges of hosting an international event in the midst of an epidemic. Tennis players and fans around the world appreciate your efforts. Good game“Congratulations to the famous coach on his Twitter account.