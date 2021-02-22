Rocket fire at air base during anti-jihadi attack

Rockets were fired at an Iraqi air base north of Baghdad on Saturday, wounding an Iraqi employee of a U.S. company responsible for maintaining F-16s, security sources said. Iraqi forces, with the help of local tribesmen, were conducting an operation against an ISIS cell in Dharmia, north of Baghdad, in which five jihadists and two faithful were killed, according to a statement. Iraqi Army. The Iraqi F-16s at the base of the ballast supported the rocket fire going on in Dharmia, 60 km further south. The rocket struck a section of Sallyport’s base staff responsible for maintaining F – 16 aircraft purchased by Iraq. The second rocket hit a track at the base, and a third landed in nearby woods. No shooting was reported and it was not immediately clear if the attack was linked to anti-ISIS activities. The Iraqi army immediately retaliated with artillery fire, adding one of the defenses 12 km east of the base. The Iraqi military is responding so quickly. Western military and diplomatic installations in Iraq continue to be targeted by rockets or bombs, with US and Iraqi officials blaming close armed forces in Iran.