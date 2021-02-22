Is the British Kingdom on the brink of collapse? Missing the Queen of the Crows of the Tower of London, she lamented to her master on Thursday that she was in a hurry to indicate that seven birds were still living in the place, an essential condition to prevent the fall of the kingdom, according to legend.

Queen of the Crows Tower of London Missing, his master lamented on Thursday that, according to legend, seven birds still live on the site, which is an essential condition to prevent the fall of the kingdom. Described as an independent bird, Merlina has not been seen inside this historic castle for weeks. Thames. This is worrying news, because according to a legend firmly rooted in the reign of Charles II, if all the crows left the tower, the kingdom would “fall” and the country would “sink into chaos.” Therefore, he must keep six crows at the site at all times to maintain the unity of the kingdom.

The Tower of London, where the crown jewels are stored, sent a statement reassuring the British: “We now have seven crows in the tower, one for the six needed.”

Since joining the Bird Band in 2007, Merlina has been described by the Tower of London as “the queen of tower crows” with her “hands down”. Although she sometimes takes things for granted, she always joins her partners Bobby, Erin, Jubilee, Rocky, Harris, Griff and George. Her boss, Chris Skyfe, fears she has gone to heaven for good. “Merlina is an independent-minded crow. She has left the tower premises several times, but I’m her friend, usually she’s coming back. But this time she did not, and I’m afraid she will not be with us anymore,” he told the BBC.

Although the threats of the collapse of the kingdom are “a myth and a legend”, the Raven Master is wary: “We have seven crows in the Tower of London, by six royal decrees, of course I still have one spare, so now everything is fine”.

