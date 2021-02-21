Santiago Naveda does not disclose ownership in the United States and Pentecostal Aquino sends the message

Pedro Aquino has arrived in the United States as a signature for this 2021 Guard 1, but he has not started with the team in every game. Aquino Eagles and more than one case due to injury or end of Santiago Solari The Argentine coach seems to have a preference for youth team Santiago Naveta, Who was thanked for his good performance, did not take the title within the Azulgrama team.
Faced with this situation, far more than many think, Aquino Santiago of Puntarenas underscored the enormous size of Naveda, It clearly indicates that he admires the prevailing internal competition in the United States and the great player like Naveeda to win the starting position.
“You have to be prepared to face what (Santiago) Solari is asking for. (Santiago) Naveda is at a good level and I know the competition is healthy. Most importantly the team continues to add, we are fine.”
– Point Aquino
The final game both started as headlines against Guerrero’s Colos Blancos, So let’s see if the team’s coach Á Quilas returns to these two in midfield, because he was satisfied with both of their work.