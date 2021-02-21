Home Top News Debris rain from a complex plane over the city of Denver in the United States

Debris rain from a complex plane over the city of Denver in the United States

Feb 21, 2021 0 Comments
Pluie de débris d'un avion en difficulté sur la ville de Denver aux États-Unis

Authorities said the incident did not cause any injuries on the ground or on the plane.

Passengers on a United Airlines flight UA328 to Honolulu, Hawaii, feared for their lives shortly after takeoff from Denver Airport in Colo. The right engine suddenly caught fire.

The Boeing 777-220 “made a U-turn to Denver International Airport and landed safely as soon as it took off due to a malfunction of its proper engine,” the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on its page on Twitter. (FAA).

With 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, pictures taken inside the plane posted on social media show the plane’s right engine on fire.

As the incident returned to Denver, more or less large debris fell into the path taken by the plane. In the middle of a garden in Broomfield, a suburb of Denver (Colorado), part of the plane is trapped in the shape of a circle with a diameter equal to the front door.

“We know information about the debris that fell on the runway,” the FAA said. “If you find any rubbish please do not touch it and do not move it. TNTSB (National Traffic Safety Board) wants all rubbish to be investigated,” Broomfield Police tweeted.

READ  Paris or London: Which city is twice as green as other cities?

You May Also Like

bandeaubielsa

Argentina – Copa de la Liga 2021: Debut time

Argentina Health Minister resigns

Argentina Health Minister resigns

Australian Open: The inevitable Osaka

Australian Open: The inevitable Osaka

Day 7 Preview: Atlas Guadalajara - USA

Day 7 Preview: Atlas Guadalajara – USA

McKinsey buys two digital agencies

McKinsey buys two digital agencies

Uber drivers were asked to be employed in London

Uber drivers were asked to be employed in London

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *