Home Economy Will SSC Duvattara attack Norburg soon?

Will SSC Duvattara attack Norburg soon?

Feb 20, 2021 0 Comments
Will SSC Duvattara attack Norburg soon?

SSC Dwarara, you must have heard about this before. In fact, a few months ago, Shelby Supercars (SSC) announced a new record, averaging 508.73km / h. A record was abruptly canceled after many suspicions, and after all, a press release from the telemetry company is usually associated with this record … which should not be associated precisely with this “exploitation”.

Okay, this time SSC Dwara set out again to attack this record. A few weeks ago, Dwara thus won The average speed of a production car is 282.9 mph, Or 455.3 km per round trip. Although the previous record has been surpassed since 2017, the Koenigsegg Accra RS and its driver, Niklas Lilja, recorded an average of 277.87 miles (446.97 km / h) per round.

Jared Shelby, the boss of the American company that was finally crowned in this post, wants to continue this good pace. Thus, the SSC Dwarara and its 5.9-liter V8 engine 1750 horsepower, Now on one lap to take the direction of Norbergring to compete against the best games in the world. This is what the founder of the American company Muscle Cars and Trucks suggested in an interview with the magazine.

“We are interested”, An outspoken Gerott Shelby. “This is one of our next goals after speed registration. We also know that this is a serious challenge. You have to have the right driver, have the right car, and do the maximum you can. There are adjustments and tests, this is a very subtle trend.”.

READ  Chinese Vice President calls for healthy, sustainable development of Sino-US relations - Xinhua English.News.CN

You May Also Like

More than 700 micro, small and medium enterprises thank AfDB for funding

More than 700 micro, small and medium enterprises thank AfDB for funding

67 years of space conquest

67 years of space conquest

folder list img

Lebanese Anis Raheel’s start-up was bought for $ 33 million

"Establishing Institutions Similar to Indicators on Environment, Social Issues and Personality"

“Establishing Institutions Similar to Indicators on Environment, Social Issues and Personality”

Des millions d'Américains sans électricité en pleine vague de froid polaire

Millions of Americans without electricity in the midst of a polar cold wave

Avranzinis trade in French Inter Radio

Avranzinis trade in French Inter Radio

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *