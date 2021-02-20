Will SSC Duvattara attack Norburg soon?

SSC Dwarara, you must have heard about this before. In fact, a few months ago, Shelby Supercars (SSC) announced a new record, averaging 508.73km / h. A record was abruptly canceled after many suspicions, and after all, a press release from the telemetry company is usually associated with this record … which should not be associated precisely with this “exploitation”.

Okay, this time SSC Dwara set out again to attack this record. A few weeks ago, Dwara thus won The average speed of a production car is 282.9 mph, Or 455.3 km per round trip. Although the previous record has been surpassed since 2017, the Koenigsegg Accra RS and its driver, Niklas Lilja, recorded an average of 277.87 miles (446.97 km / h) per round.

Jared Shelby, the boss of the American company that was finally crowned in this post, wants to continue this good pace. Thus, the SSC Dwarara and its 5.9-liter V8 engine 1750 horsepower, Now on one lap to take the direction of Norbergring to compete against the best games in the world. This is what the founder of the American company Muscle Cars and Trucks suggested in an interview with the magazine.

“We are interested”, An outspoken Gerott Shelby. “This is one of our next goals after speed registration. We also know that this is a serious challenge. You have to have the right driver, have the right car, and do the maximum you can. There are adjustments and tests, this is a very subtle trend.”.