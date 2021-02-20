Facebook scandal: The social network deliberately lied to advertisers

Mark Zuckerberg’s company is said to have deliberately lied to advertisers to increase profits.

Facebook is once again at the center of a scandal. At the moment, this is not a question of a new security breach or misuse of the personal data of its users, but rather a lie aimed at increasing its profitability. According to several legal documents discussed Financial Times, Mark Zuckerberg’s company has deliberately raised potential audience ratings over the years in order to reassure advertisers about the effectiveness of advertising campaigns aimed at its platform to maximize profits.

According to an employee of the social network, it was almost impossible to achieve because Facebook had so many announced visitors. Potentile Reach, a tool used to measure audiences for targeted advertising campaigns, has been questioned. “ Facebook knew its potential reach was swollen and deceptive. (2) Facebook was aware that this issue was often caused by fake accounts and copies. (2) Managers prevented employees from fixing the problem because “revenue impact (significant)” .

The main interested party reacted quickly. Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne said the potential Reach tool only provided advertisers with a simple audience rating. “ We clearly explain how this is calculated in our ad interface. This advertising campaign will never be used to pay advertisers “, Destroys the American company.

However, this is not the first time Facebook has been accused of boosting its numbers. The social network has already been the subject of a complaint for knowingly exaggerating the number of videos its users are viewing, thus forcing media and brands to invest in the production of videos.

Publishing these legal documents is coming at a difficult time for Facebook. The social network has actually been involved in the war against Apple since the latter announced that the apps offered in the App Store should alert their users in a way that gathers information about them outside of their app. They should allow users who do not like Facebook to refuse to follow.