Home Top News Uber drivers were asked to be employed in London

Uber drivers were asked to be employed in London

Feb 19, 2021 0 Comments
Uber drivers were asked to be employed in London

This calls into question the economic model of the group, which has always made its drivers independent.

Uber ended the week badly. On Friday, February 19, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom ruled that drivers of VTC applications should be treated as paid “workers”. Questioning the economic model of the group, it always makes its drivers independent. This decision is not neutral: it means that drivers should be paid the minimum wage and should be entitled to vacation… Social Benefits The company incurs losses while increasing the company’s overhead costs.

Also read:Uber continues to lose money and revenue is being eroded by the epidemic

The team noted the result: “We advise all our drivers operating in the UK to understand the changes they want to see”, Said Uber boss Jamie Howe for Northern and Eastern Europe. But, at the same time, the VTC operating system did everything it could to limit the scope of this stop. He recalled that this decision only referred to a few drivers, taking into account how the application works.

This article is for subscribers only. You still have 47% to find.

Subscribe: 1st month

Can be canceled at any time

Already subscribed?
Login

READ  UFC 253 - Israel Adesenya reminds the world why he is the Middleweight King on Fight Island

You May Also Like

Céline medium voyante londres

Daily Meeting: With Celine Page, the day starts well

Treat yourself to 100% Bridgeton accommodation in a luxury hotel in London

Treat yourself to 100% Bridgeton accommodation in a luxury hotel in London

Pendant que le Texas est frappé par le froid, son sénateur Ted Cruz file à Cancun

As Texas gets colder, its Senator Ted Cruz goes to Cancun

River - r. Central | Date, Time in South America and Spain, Training for TV, Streaming and Professional League Cup

River – r. Central | Date, Time in South America and Spain, Training for TV, Streaming and Professional League Cup

Adrian works with his feet in the water in Australia

Adrian works with his feet in the water in Australia

L’heure du thé à Londres

Tea time in London

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *