Uber drivers were asked to be employed in London

Uber ended the week badly. On Friday, February 19, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom ruled that drivers of VTC applications should be treated as paid “workers”. Questioning the economic model of the group, it always makes its drivers independent. This decision is not neutral: it means that drivers should be paid the minimum wage and should be entitled to vacation… Social Benefits The company incurs losses while increasing the company’s overhead costs.

The team noted the result: “We advise all our drivers operating in the UK to understand the changes they want to see”, Said Uber boss Jamie Howe for Northern and Eastern Europe. But, at the same time, the VTC operating system did everything it could to limit the scope of this stop. He recalled that this decision only referred to a few drivers, taking into account how the application works.